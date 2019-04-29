TROY — Carlos D. Wolfe, 81, of rural Troy, Covington area, passed away April 26, 2019 at his home.

Born Jan. 9, 1938, in Troy, Ohio, Carlos was the son of the late Edward Wolfe and the late Naomi Roeth Wolfe.

He is survived by his wife, the former Judy Cummings, of near Sidney, Ohio, daughter Sara Durham, of rural Troy, Ohio, son Tim (Shawn) Wolfe, of West Liberty, Ohio, son Patrick (Kelly) Wolfe, of Troy, Ohio, and grandchildren. Alexa Durham Enmark (Josh), Annika Wolfe, Ian Wolfe and Allison Wolfe.

Also surviving are his sister, Sharon (Dennis) Becker, of Troy, Ohio, sister-in-law. Sally (Nick) Mescher, of Urbana, Ohio, brother-in-law, Tim Cummings, of Sidney, Ohio, and their children Libby Mescher, Ellie Mescher-Miller (David), Maggie Mescher, Cole Cummings and Olivia Cummings.

Reared on the family farm, Carlos graduated from Troy High School in 1956 and from The Ohio State University in 1960. In high school Carlos ran track and was a member of the Trojanaires, a musical group that traveled throughout the U.S.A. At Ohio State he was a member of various livestock judging teams and the Saddle and Sirloin Club.

Carlos thoroughly enjoyed his life as a grain and livestock producer. He was a founding member and director of the Ohio Pork Producers, a member of the Ohio Cattlemen's Association, the Ohio and Miami County Farm Bureau, and the Miami County Zoning Commission. Carlos was a 4-H advisor for several years. Also, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and had served on the Board of Trustees.

Carlos' many interests included livestock genetics and exhibitions, reading, music, photography, woodworking, sports, and watching his children's and grandchildren's events. Nothing brought Carlos greater pleasure than being with his family, working the land, raising livestock, and enjoying nature. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with the Rev. Dave Leckrone officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Miami County for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Agricultural Society, 650 North County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.