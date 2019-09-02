SIDNEY – Carmen E. Eberhardt, age 80, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 8, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Ira Hopper and Claudia Lefler Hopper. She married the love of her life, William H. Eberhardt, on June 29, 1985, and he survives.

Carmen is survived by daughters Patricia Shrewsbury, of Sidney; Melissa (Brian) Beatty, of Florida; step-daughters Rosanne (Jon) Miller, of Cincinnati, Cathy Peterman, of Cincinnati; preceded by son Steven Bramlage; brother Thomas (Judy) Hopper, of Cincinnati; preceded by two sisters; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Nothing brought her more happiness than being a grandmother and spending time with her family. Carmen loved to cross stitch, was a member of a book club, wrote poetry, and was known all over town for her amazing brownies. She was an Administrative Assistant for more than 30 years, was a member of the Red Hat Society, and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Sidney, Ohio. For all those who loved her, Carmen will be missed greatly.

Family and friends may call Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Sidney, 309 N. Street, Sidney, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. The Rev. John Young will officiate services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Arlington Memory Gardens in Cincinnati.

Donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Carmen's honor.

Arrangements for the Eberhardt family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.