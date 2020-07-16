ANNA – Carol A. Harshbarger, 77, of Anna, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on June 4, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, and was a graduate of Sidney High School. Carol is the daughter of the late John and Marjorie Carper Smart. In 1962 she married James "Jim" Harshbarger, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage on Nov. 3.

Her sisters, Phyllis (Dick) Zimpher and Norma Symonds, survive along with in-laws Rachel (Ed) Larger, Rosalee (John) Horn, Roberta (Dan) Pits, Ruby (Bob) Sibert and Joe (Teckla) Harshbarger. She was proceeded in death by brother Jack Smart, sister-in-law Lucille Smart, brother-in-law Richard Symonds and father and mother-in-law Robert and Ruth Harshbarger.

Carol is also survived by her children, Ben (Teresa) Harshbarger and Holly (Mark) Russell. She is the grandmother to eight grandchildren, Chelsea, Caleb (Grace Anne), Logan (Hailey), Carly (Aaron), Tanner, Colton, Clayton, Meg, and great-granddaughter Alba.

She served as a proud member of the Anna City Council, sold real estate and managed K-Village Inn for many years. Carol was an avid euchre player and adventure enthusiast. Carol, her husband, son and daughter traveled by motorcycles to the West Coast and enjoyed winters in Florida. Later in life she and her husband traveled by motor coach across the U.S. and Canada for prostate cancer awareness.

Carol was a skilled crafter, seamstress, baker and cook. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren who were considered "the sunshine of her life" and will fondly be remembered for the love she shared for her family and for her caring heart. Carol and Jim enjoyed watching movies and time spent with their loyal dog, Zephariah. She will be fondly remembered by her family for her loving candor, Christmas slush and ice-cream cakes.

A private celebration of life will be held for the immediate family.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, and memorial condolences may be expressed to the Harshbarger family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.