PIQUA — Carol Ann (Gish) Devers, of Piqua, is now at home with her Lord, Jesus Christ. Her passing into eternal life at 11:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home, marked the end of 78 years of faithful and devoted service to God and her family.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p. m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.