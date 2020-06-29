Carol Foster

SIDNEY — Carol "Ruby" Foster, age 82 of Sidney, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was born June 20, 1938, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Bernice and Beatrice (Keith) Pelfrey. On April 13, 1956, she married William H. Foster who preceded her in death on June 24, 1981. She then married Robert Rickert, who also preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory include daughters, Charlene Sue (Darrell) Nichols, of Sidney, Kimberly Foster, of Piqua, and Teresa (Jonah) Miller, of Sidney; son William "Bill" (Carole) Foster, of Anna; brothers, Harold Dean (Pauline) Pelfrey, of Vancleve, Kentucky, Bernice "BJ" Pelfrey Jr., of Vancleve, Kentucky, Roger (Faith Ann) Pelfrey, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, James Kenneth Pelfrey, of Ridge Manor, Florida, Lynn (Gladys) Pelfrey, of Jackson, Kentucky, and Mike (Yuson) Pelfrey, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; sisters, Charlotte Stevens, of Ridge Manor, Florida, Karen (Wilson) Johnson, of Campton, Kentucky, and Lona Friend, of Campton, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Andrea Stine, Darrell Nichols Jr., Darren Nichols, Carmen Bockrath, Melissa Skipper, William Bockrath and William "Alex" Foster III; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Shelby Burchett and Judy Holthaus, brother Lloyd Dale Pelfrey; and in-laws, Robert Stevens, William Friend, Gerald Holthaus, Marie Pelfrey and Jo Pelfrey.

Carol was employed as a nursing assistant and restaurant worker. Of all the careers she had, her favorite was being a housewife and caring for her family. She was of the Christian faith, and a former member of the Eagles in Minster and Sidney. She enjoyed gambling, fishing, reading, and dancing. She loved her pets, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10:30 a.m.to noon at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, with services at noon with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Interment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Donations may be made to Ohio Hospice or any animal welfare service of your choice.

Arrangements for the Foster family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.