NAPLES, Fla. — Carol Walter Gossard ,78, of Naples, Florida, died at Bayshore Care Facility in Duluth, Minnesota, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

She is survived by her sister, Mary (Jim) Joseph; brothers, Jim (Dhrti) Walter, Mike (Judy) Walter, Steve (Gail) Walter, Tom (Mary) Walter and Ed (Rachel) Walter; and by her children, Barbara (John) Steger and Richard L "Rick" Gossard, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. "Dick" Gossard; her parents, Aldo "Pete" and Jean Walter; her sister, Rose Marie Walter, and brother, Robert J. "Bob" Walter.

She earned degrees from Miami University of Ohio (Baccalaureate) and the University of South Florida (Master and Doctoral). She was employed in the Collier County Public School system from 1970 through 1997, where she enjoyed roles consecutively as teacher, administrator, principal, and consultant. Working with and for children was a vocation for Carol.

Carol was a dedicated, beautiful person, and we will most remember her for touching our lives with her gentle, loving spirit.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta with THE Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

The family has requested that due to circumstances, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to AVOW Hospice of Naples, Florida.

The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, to handle the arrangements.