SIDNEY – Carol I. Dye, 78, of Sidney, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. She was born on June 26, 1940, in Anna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Basil and Evelyn (Fleming) Allen. On July 10, 1972, she married Herbert Dye, who preceded her in death.

Carol is survived by seven children, Elizabeth Fergus of Sidney, Deborah (Dave) Snider of Troy, Dorothy (Walter) Fergus of Sidney, Thomas Ball of Kentucky, Jane DuLaney of Pasco, Judith (Ron) Ashworth of Sidney, and Lynette (Brian) Simpson of Fletcher; numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; five sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by three brothers, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter.

Carol was retired from the former Copeland Corp. after nearly 40 years of service. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. Most of all Carol enjoyed spending time with her large and growing family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to or in Carol's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Dye family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.