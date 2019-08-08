CAMBRIDGE — Carol Sue (Hammond) Householder, age 85, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, in Cambridge, Ohio, where she had been living for the past three years.

Sue was born, the youngest of nine children, on Jan. 3, 1934, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Ivorene Ruddle and Hazel Marie (DuVall) Hammond.

She was also preceded in death by seven of her siblings, Wilma "Peg" Layton, Willard "Bud" Hammond, Frank Hammond, Robert Hammond, Gene Hammond, Betty Slagle, and Joan Godwin.

She is survived by one sister, Janet Curl, presently residing in Colorado.

Sue had exceptionally fond memories of growing up with her family on a working farm in rural Logan County, where she trained dogs to pull a wagon and rode horses with her sister, Joan. She attended and obtained her GED from Lewistown High School.

Sue was married to the love of her life, Howard J. Householder, for over 51 years before he preceded her in death in 2007. Together they lovingly raised their four daughters, Kristy Evilsizor and Dena Worrell, both of DeGraff, Vicky Conder of Cambridge, and Kim Richmond of Pfafftown, North Carolina. Their loving legacy now lives on, as well, in their 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Sue was employed for over 36 years as a machine operator at D.A.B., later known as Glacier Vandervell and Glacier Daido, in Bellefontaine. She retired from her job at the age of 62 after which she enjoyed taking care of her yard, feeding the birds, spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, being a loving aunt to her many dear nieces and nephews, and attending and serving at the DeGraff United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St, DeGraff, Ohio. Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be, in Sue's memory, made to any hospice organization of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com