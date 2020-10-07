Carol Thaman

JOPLIN, Mo. — Carol Ann Thaman, 87, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Carol was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the union of the late James and Ima (Good) Corsaro. She attended schools in Sidney, Ohio, and was a 1951 graduate of Holy Angels High School. On Aug. 31, 1954, Carol was united in marriage to Thomas Thaman.

Carol worked as a food service manager for Mt. Vernon Schools and retired after 24 years. She was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of both St. Susanne's in Mt. Vernon and St. Peter's in Joplin. Carol enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and loved to cook – a talent she passed on to her sons. Above all, Carol loved her family and all the time she was able to spend with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; two infant children, Stephen and Sharon; and a brother, James Corsaro.

Survivors include two sons, David Thaman and wife, Teresa, of Joplin, and Steve Thaman and wife, Janice, of Monett; one granddaughter, Kayla Wiseman, and her husband, Connor, of Joplin; a brother, Mike Corsaro, and his wife, Glenda, of Gainesville, Florida; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. A private rosary will be recited on Wednesday in the chapel of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.