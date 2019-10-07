SIDNEY — Caroline L. (Gritzmaker) Counts, 85, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2:12 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Kettlersville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Leona (Kettler) Gritzmaker. On April 11, 1953, Caroline married David W. Counts, who preceded her in death Aug. 1, 2016.

She is survived by four children, Andy (Michele) Counts, of Sidney, Karin (Ed) Bok, of Anna, Ellen (Dan) Wehrman, of Fort Loramie and Nate Counts, of McCartyville; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Velma Billing and Thelma Lachey, both of Anna.

Caroline was preceded in death by grandson, Mitchell Counts.

Mrs. Counts retired after many years working as a bank teller. Caroline was a 1952 graduate of Anna High School. She enjoyed knitting, playing the piano and making homemade taffy for her family. Caroline liked watching the Cincinnati Reds and her grandkids play sports. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she played the organ.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 E. State St., Botkins, OH 45306, with Pastor Charla Grieves officiating. Burial will be at Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins, Ohio.

Friends may visit Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Botkins Education Foundation in Caroline's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Counts family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.