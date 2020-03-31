Carolyn Barker (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Barker.
Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIDNEY — Carolyn E. Barker, age 70 of Sidney, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020m at 4:55 p.m. at Wilson Health.

She was born on May 13, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marcellus and Annie (Tucker) Barker.

Carolyn is survived by siblings, Terry (Sally) Barker, of Sidney, and Donna (Ricky) Winnals, of Sidney; brother-in-law Doug Smith, of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by sister, Eileen Smith.

Ms. Barker was a volunteer for Shelby County Right to Life, and a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church.

A private graveside service will be held at Shelby Memory Gardens with the Rev. Eileen Hix officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Barker family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.