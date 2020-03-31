SIDNEY — Carolyn E. Barker, age 70 of Sidney, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020m at 4:55 p.m. at Wilson Health.

She was born on May 13, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marcellus and Annie (Tucker) Barker.

Carolyn is survived by siblings, Terry (Sally) Barker, of Sidney, and Donna (Ricky) Winnals, of Sidney; brother-in-law Doug Smith, of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by sister, Eileen Smith.

Ms. Barker was a volunteer for Shelby County Right to Life, and a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church.

A private graveside service will be held at Shelby Memory Gardens with the Rev. Eileen Hix officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

