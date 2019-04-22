TROY — Carolyn Sue Fenn, age 72, of Troy, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born Feb. 27, 1947, in Sidney to the late Richard and Merle (Jenkins) Shue.

Sue is survived by her two brothers, John Shue (Cathy), of North Star, and Bill Shue (Sharon), of Ashburn, Virginia; and sister Eva Gaither (Israel), of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Fenn and Gary Sloan; sister, Elizabeth Gross; and beloved niece, Beverly Sue Walker.

Sue was a graduate of Sidney High School and a member of The Salvation Army in Sidney. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and going out to eat. She had previously worked for both South Bay and Stanley Dodge in Chula Vista, California, in the finance and insurance department.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, with Commissioner Israel Gaither officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Salvation Army.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.