PIQUA — Carolyn A. Jones-Freeling, age 72, of Piqua, passed away at 6:44 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in her residence.

A private service will be held at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the funeral home.