SIDNEY — Carolyn Sue "Pegg" (Rose) Milby, 77, of Sidney, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Beatrice Eleanor (Heintz) Rose. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roderic Rose.

On Oct. 15, 1988, Carolyn married Robert Milby in Jackson Center and he survives; along with a daughter, Mika Rivera, of Sidney; two stepsons, Stuart Wayne Milby, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Robert Preston (Michelle) Milby, of Huntington, West Virginia; six grandchildren, Jaxon Rickey, Jalyn Rickey, April Milby, Mickayla Milby, Ryan (Olivia) Milby, and Casey Milby; a great-grandson, Grayson Wayne Milby; two brothers, Gerald (Nan) Rose, of Jackson Center, and Charles (Ursula) Rose, of Botkins; several nieces; and a nephew.

Carolyn earned her bachelor's degree from Findlay University and master's degree from the University of Dayton. She was a band director and music teacher with Houston Local Schools from 1968 to 1982. She was also a member of the former OES Eureka Chapter 136 in Jackson Center.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center.

Pastor Stephen Luzader will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pike St. in Jackson Center. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Carolyn's memory, to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 or to the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pike St., P.O. Box 577, Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.