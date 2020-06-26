Carolyn S. Cornett
1946 - 2020
SIDNEY – Carolyn S. Cornett, age 73, of Sidney, passed away June 24, 2020, at Fair Haven Nursing Home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Fonde, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Leonard Lawson and Beulah (Carter) Lawson.

Carolyn was happily married to Millard Cornett until his passing in 2003.

She is survived by sons James Dana Powers Sr., of Huntington, Indiana, Bruce Powers and fiancé Melissa Ritzler, of Fairborn, Ohio; grandchildren James Powers Jr., Kody and Jessica (Powers) Moore; great-grandchildren Zaida Powers, Sierra and Leo Moore; and brother Larry Lawson and wife Shirley, of Sanford, Florida.

Carolyn worked for Ross Aluminum in Sidney for many years. She loved her pets, watching television, reading newspapers and spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery with Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice.

Arrangements for the Cornett family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
