WAPAKONETA – Carolyn "Jean" Shelley, 77, passed away at 6:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 14, 1942, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to Roy and Pauline (Short) Swiger, who preceded her in death. She married Henry "Michael" Shelley on Oct. 27, 1962, and he passed away on Oct. 2, 2003. She was survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Spahr, Marsha (Max) Neu, both of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, Tyler Spahr, Brandi (Jordan Hernandez) Spahr, Michael (Ashley) Neu, Mitchell (Emily Weber) Neu; four great-grandchildren, Bronson Neu, Brody Neu, Blake Neu, Savanna Hernandez; and three sisters, Bev (John) Lust, Paula (Harry) Benshoff and Debbie Puckett. Jean was a Lima Senior graduate. She retired from Member 1 Credit Union as the office supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking and knitting. Her family would describe her as the strongest, most loving and generous person they ever knew. They will miss her greatly, but her legacy lives on in all the great people she influenced over her lifetime with her great spirit, unconditional love and infectious laughter. Due to the current health situation, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
