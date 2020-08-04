1/1
Carolyn Wright
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
RUSSELLS POINT — Carolyn Jane Wright, 79, Russells Point, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at her home.

Carolyn was born on March 17, 1941, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Betty A. Adams Winder. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Snider.

Jane is survived by her three children, Valerie (Lori Arnold) Wright, of Columbus, Ohio, Dean (Christi) Wright, of Huntsville, Ohio, and Jason (Lisa) Wright, of Jackson Center, Ohio; five grandchildren, Matthew Arnold, Dean Isaac Wright, Jared Wright, Kaylyn Wright and Olivia Wright-Marcum; two great-grandchildren, Haedyn Hinkle and Peyton Wright; a brother, Chris (Jan) Winder, of Huntsville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Jane was a 1959 graduate of Washington Local School. She retired from Airstream in Jackson Center, Ohio. Jane was a member of Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, and Order of the Eastern Star, Jackson Center. She enjoyed crocheting and playing cards with her Lady's Card Club. She loved being with her family, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Pastor Jim Ellington will begin graveside services at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Huntsville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Due to state orders regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear facemasks.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Indian Lake Community Church, Shriner's Hospital, or Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
AUG
9
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Huntsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
