Carrie Clark

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Carrie Sue Clark passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida, at the age of 63.

Carrie was born on Jan. 18, 1957, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of late Marion and Betty (Partington) Vonderhuevel.

Carrie is survived by her loving children, Christina (Jason) Boulnois and David Fogt Jr., and four grandchildren.

Carrie is survived by her three sisters and preceded in death by her brother, Marion (Anthony) Vonderhuevel.

She worked for Norcold for 16 years before moving to Florida. She worked in St. Johns County public schools until she passed.

Carrie lived a fulfilling life as a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing card games, watching sports, and fishing. She had a great sense of humor and loved to have fun as expressed through her beautiful smile and to make people laugh. She truly appreciated and enjoyed the blessed life by our Heavenly Father.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
