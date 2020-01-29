SIDNEY — Carroll W. "Bill" Scherer Sr., 87, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 12:21 a.m. at his residence.

He was born on April 20, 1932, in Jackson County, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Margret (Ewing) Scherer. On July 1, 1961, Bill married the former Bettie Hart, who preceded him in death March 23, 2014.

He is survived by two children, Bill W. (Debi) Scherer Jr., of South Salem, and Belinda A. (Dale) Wical, of Sidney; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Scherer, of Columbus, and Benjamin and Casey Wical, both of Sidney; and sister, Connie McCreary, of Huber Heights.

Mr. Scherer retired from ABF as a truck driver. Bill was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State. He enjoyed playing cards, camping and loved to be outside during the warm weather.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. David Eidson officiating.

Friends may visit from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice in Bill's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Scherer family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.