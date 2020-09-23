1/2
Cass Hensley Jr.
SIDNEY — Cass Hensley Jr., age 60, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 8:53 p.m. at his home.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1959, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Cass Sr. and Hazel (Jackson Cornett) Hensley.

Cass is survived by four children, Cass Hensley III, of Sidney, Brian Hensley, of Wapakoneta, Roger (Kari) Hensley, of Sidney, and Joyce Hensley Thomas, of Dayton; one brother, Luther Hensley, of Gettysburg; five sisters, Rebecca Hines and Diana Carter, both of Sidney, Lisa Frazier, of Toledo, Sandy Thurber, of Florida, and Linda Wagner, of Jackson Center; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Barbara Jean Hensley, Jewel Lynn Davis, Rosella Stone, Wilma Lee Hensley, and Brenda Sue Lee.

Cass attended Brooklyn Avenue Independent Church of God. He was a dedicated, selfless, hardworking family man. He was the type that would help anyone in need without thinking twice. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, loved to laugh, was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything.

A celebration of Cass' life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. His final resting place will be at Graceland Cemetery with his father.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hensley family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
