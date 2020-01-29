SIDNEY — Cassandra Estes Gleason, age 77, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 5:28 p.m. at Landings of Sidney.

She was born on April 30, 1942, in Winchester, Kentucky, the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Snowden) Estes.

On June 12, 1999, Cassandra married Frank J. Gleason Jr. who survives along with stepchildren, Dan (Beth) Gleason, Brian (Vickie) Gleason, Tim (Amy) Gleason, and Maria Richard (Gleason), all of Sidney; one brother, David Estes, of Lexington, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Estes.

Mrs. Gleason received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Georgetown College. She worked as a teacher, and later as executive of sales for Dayton Superior Products in Troy, where she also developed parts for packaging machinery. She was executive director of the Pullman Railroad Cars for the Nippert Family of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as executive of "Queen's Tower" residential building in Cincinnati.

Cassandra was a member of Kentucky Colonel, Holy Angels Catholic Church, University of Dayton John Stuart Society, and Flyer Front Row Founding Member. She was a co-pilot and navigator to her husband. She was also an experienced mountain climber, having climbed Kilimanjaro and others, and she loved traveling the world to destinations such as Africa, Egypt, South America, China, Australia, Aspen, Zanzibar, Zambezi River, and Siberia. Her favorite activities were attending Dayton Flyer basketball and Notre Dame football games.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 9:45 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Grade School Endowment Fund, and condolences may be expressed to the Gleason family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.