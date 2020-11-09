VERSAILLES — Catherine E. "Kate" Simons, 93 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1:45 PM at the Brethren Retirement Community. She was born October 12, 1927 in Osgood, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence L. & Elizabeth (Frantz) Grilliot.

She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church; Daughters of Isabella; She farmed with her husband for 52 years before retiring to Versailles. She loved gardening, especially flowers. Her hobbies included refinishing antiques and traveling to watch her grandchildren in sporting events of any kind. She was a caregiver her entire life and enjoyed helping people in any way she could.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Noah J. Simons on June 8, 2001 whom she married May 11, 1949, her son in law: Guy Borchers; siblings & spouses: Robert & Elsie Grilliot, Ralph & Alma Grilliot, Marjorie & Otto Kremer, Omer & Mary Grilliot, Evelyn & Vernon Hull, Julianna & Herbert Schlarman, Edward & Maria Grilliot, Paul Grilliot, Patricia & Ralph Harlett, Elmer & Lois Grilliot, Carl Grilliot, Fredrick & Margie Grilliot, Martin Grilliot.

She is survived by her children & Spouses: Connie & William Schuette, Karen & Jim Raterman, Ann & John Frigge, Cris & David Schmitz, Mary Borchers Beyerle & Paul, Steven & Beth Simons, LuAnn & Stephen Huels, Roberta & Karl Ratermann; 24 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; her siblings & spouses: Clarence & Doris Grilliot, Luis & Kathleen Grilliot, Milrita & Richard Goddell, Helena & Wilford Bruns, Josephine Grilliot, Thelma Grilliot; & numerous nieces & nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church, 14 East Wood Street Versailles, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. There will be a private viewing for the family at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osgood Do Good Restaurant, Versailles Food Pantry, or State of The Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com