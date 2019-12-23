FORT LORAMIE — Catherine "Katie" Ann Holthaus, age 89, of Basinburg Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Friday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2019, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Caroline (Prenger) Holthaus. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings and their spouses, Alfred and Mary Holthaus, Marcellus Holthaus, Lester Holthaus, Victor Holthaus, Bernard and Ruth Holthaus, Mary Holthaus (sister-in-law), Rita Holthaus and Anthony and Roseann Holthaus.

Catherine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Catherine was a graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was a homemaker and had been a dedicated care giver for her family. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. She had also been an Apostleship of Prayer Promoter. In her leisure time, Katie enjoyed crocheting.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.,. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday 9 to10:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.