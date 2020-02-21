JACKSON CENTER – Cathy A. (Paul) Fogt, 73, of Jackson Center, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1946, in Shelby County, Ohio, to the late James R. and Erma V. (Kies) Paul.

On Feb. 16, 2002, Cathy married Darrell Fogt, of Anna, he preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2010. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Cisco; a brother, Jack Paul; brothers-in-law, Donnie Cisco, Pat Heinl and Dan Steinke; and a nephew, Josh Steinke.

Cathy is survived by her children, Candee (Brad) Esser, of Jackson Center, and Preston Metz, of Covington; a step-son, Darren (Kim) Fogt, of Texas; 10 grandchildren, Peyton, T.J. and Xavier Esser, Addison, Fletcher and Parker Metz, Devyn Sessler, and Samantha, Mallory and Allison Fogt; four sisters, Joyce (Paul) Heinl, Dawn Steinke and Shelly Paul, all of Botkins, Darla (Mark) Albers, of McCartyville; six brothers, Gary (Anita) Paul, of Minster, Dale (Pam) Paul, of Louisiana, Robert Paul, of Idaho, Keith Paul, Lynn (Toni) Paul and Kevin (Mid) Paul, all of Botkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cathy was a graduate of Botkins High School, Class of 1964, and a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. She was a devoted mother and adoring grandmother. She loved reading, family gatherings, singing and boating with her husband. Cathy worked many years for Superior Metal in Wapakoneta before retiring from Honda of America in Anna.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road in Jackson Center.

Pastor David Sanders will officiate a funeral service on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in New Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Cathy's memory, to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road, Jackson Center, OH 45334, or to the Jackson Center Education Foundation, 122 E. Pike St., P.O. Box 819, Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.