Cecil Swiger

ANNA — Cecil Henry Swiger, of Anna, recently passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on Oct. 7, 2020.

Cecil was born on Feb. 10, 1924, to the late Samuel H. Swiger and Lavora P. (Snider) Swiger in Jackson Township, Shelby County, Ohio.

Growing up in rural Shelby County, Cecil attended Jackson Township and Jackson Center schools up until his senior year of high school when he entered The United States Army during World War II. He was initially trained in the United States Army as Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division seeing action in 1944 as an Infantry Man in the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded behind German lines. In addition to seeing action in the Battle of the Bugle, Cecil was a part of the United States operations in the Ardennes, the Rhineland, and Central Europe during World War II. For his service, he was acknowledged by the United States Army, including receiving the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Following the war, he married Barbara J. Coate, on June 8, 1947, in Anna, Ohio, and she survives. Their marriage produced five children, 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-grea- grandchildren. After his war time service, he worked at Monarch Corporationin Sidney, and retired as a farmer. He was previously a member of The American Legion.

In addition to being survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; he is survived by three of his children and their spouses, Cynthia (Jerry) Snyder, Beverly-Swiger Monroe and Jerome (Twilah) Swiger; grandchildren, Shawn, Jason, Jessica, Amanda, Tonya, Stacy, Leighan, Keith, Craig, Tony and Stephanie; their children and spouses and grandchildren. Cecil is also survived numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, in addition to other family member and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Samuel and Lavora Swiger; his children, Melvin Swiger and Debra (David) Welty; a son-in-law, Irvin "Lee" Monroe; a grandchild, Jennifer Snyder; his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Hannah (William) Taylor, Raymond (Virginia) Swiger, Wilbert (Ester) Swiger, Mary Catherine (Louis) Littlejohn and Loyal "Willis" Ava Swiger.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Pearl Cemetery, 11095 County Road 25A, Sidney, OH 45365, with Pastor Keith Gebhart officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.