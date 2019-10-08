PIQUA — Chalmer D. Spillers, age 67 of Piqua, passed away Sunday, Oct, 6, 2019, at Heartland of Piqua.

He was born on July 29, 1952, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Chalmer L. and Corinna L. (Weatherhead) Spillers.

He is survived by three children, Chad Spillers, of Sidney, Jeremy Spillers, of Minster, and Mindy Spillers, of Sidney; one sister, Tomala Spillers, of Sidney; one brother, Jim Spillers, of Sidney; and four grandchildren, Kyle, Andre' and Noel Spillers, and Ryan Dunham.

Chalmer was a 1971 graduate of Sidney High School, and a member of the 30-0 football team. He loved fishing, and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road in Sidney, with the Revs. Mike Rucker and Mike Parks officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Spillers family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.