QUINCY — Charity Mae Smith, age 75 of Quincy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 1:55 p.m. at Sidney Care Center.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1945, in Whitley City, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Sarah (Marrow) Tucker. On Nov. 6, 1970, she married Robert L. "Bob" Smith who preceded her in death Nov. 7, 2015.

She is survived by six children, Debra (Norris) Dawson, David Barr, John (Joann) Long, Tim (Donna) Long, Sharon (John) Colley and Terri (Bill Davis) Smith, 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Frona Standley and Regina Saunders. She was preceded in death by daughter, Sarah Hilgefort, two sons, Randy and Curtis Long, three brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Smith retired from Copeland Corporation after 40 years of faithful service. She enjoyed crocheting, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

A visitation and gathering to celebrate Charity's life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital and Shriner's Hospital in honor of Charity Mae Smith.

Condolences may be expressed to the Smith family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.