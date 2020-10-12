1/1
Charlene Anne "Dink" Meyer
PIQUA — Charlene Anne "Dink" Meyer, 64, of Piqua, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 28, 1955, at Travis Air Force Base, California, to Frank and Charlene (Van Cleef) Corrado, of West Carrolton. She married Thomas Meyer Jr. in Piqua and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Casey McNear, of Florida; three grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon Michael) McNear, Tabitha (Andrew) Davies and Tori (Janiel) Umana; six great-grandchildren, Jaedon, Braxton, Amiyah Rose, Allison Reins, Cayden and Carter; a brother and a sister, Frank Corrado Jr. and Angel.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Gilmore and a brother, Wesley Corrado.

Mrs. Meyer graduated from Rantoul High School in Elgin, Illinois, Class of 1974. She worked various jobs, but mainly was an LPN and had worked at Marriott Assisted Living in Fort Meyers, Florida. Dink was a huge animal lover, especially cats, but would also take care of all the outdoor animals in the neighborhood. She also loved to garden. Dink absolutely adored her husband, daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids. She will surely be missed.

A service to honor her life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Research Hospital 300 West 10th Avenue Suite 519 Columbus, OH 43210.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
