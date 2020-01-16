SIDNEY — Charles Edward "Chuck" Anthony, age 78, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Jan. 14, 2020.

He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Oil City, Pennsylvania., to the late Clyde Anthony and Mary Gladys (Thomeier) Anthony. He married Patricia (McClain) Anthony on Nov. 28, 1964, and she survives.

Also surviving are children, Charles Edward (Stacy) Anthony Jr., of Wichita, Kansas, Susan (Don) Deaton, of Sidney, Trisha (Ken) Flannery, of Delaware, Ohio, and Heidi (Don) Southam, of Sidney; grandchildren, Zachary, Megan, Lauren, Rachel, Ryan, Kaitlyn Christopher, Bethany, Emily, Erin and Sebastyn; great-grandchildren, Elliott, Sophia and Lincoln; and sister, Mary Cunningham, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Chuck retired from Sears after many years of faithful service. He was a member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. He participated in the 10K races, loved tennis, racket-ball, hiking and swimming.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 3797 Summit Glen Drive, Suite G102, Dayton, OH 45449 in Chuck's memory.

