Charles Danzig

CANAL WINCHESTER — Charles W. "Chuck" Danzig, age 66, of Canal Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born Jan. 8, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, he was a 1972 graduate of Sidney High School. He was retired from a career in sales, and was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and the Pickaway Co. Sportsmen's Club.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Danzig; daughter, Lisa (Robert Ludemann) Danzig, Arlington, Virginia; son, Benjamin (Sara) Danzig, Canal Winchester; grandsons, Owen and Noah Danzig; brother, Dick (Kathy) Danzig; sisters, Terri (John) Manley, Kate McMillan and Julie (Denny) Jones; mother-in-law, Eileen Boling; sisters-in-law, Linda Qualls, Julie (Ted) Figgins and Sharon (Larry) Pool; godson, Adam Danzig; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen (Cole) Danzig; brother, Dave Danzig; and father-in-law, Walter Boling.

Friends may visit 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. A vigil service will be held at the funeral home at 7:45 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster, with the Rev. Craig Eilerman, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Lancaster. Masks are required in the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be observed.

Friends who wish may contribute to Madison Township Firefighters Local 2507, 6600 Gender Road, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 in Chuck's memory.

Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
