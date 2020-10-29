1/3
Charles David "Chuck" Mayberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Charles David "Chuck" Mayberry, 81, of Sidney, passed away at 10:05 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on November 7, 1938 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late George Elmer and Coilah Gladys (Courter) Mayberry.

Chuck is survived by three siblings, Marie Grace Owens of Bristol, IN, Velura "Jayne" Mayberry of Sidney, and George (Marla) Mayberry of Anna; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Mayberry was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1961-63. He worked for many years for Sidney Aluminum. Chuck later worked for Swanders Elevator as a truck driver, and most recently he drove a truck for Francis-Shulze Co. in Russia, Ohio. Chuck was a lifelong bowler and loved going to horse races. He also loved watching Sidney High School football and almost never missed a homegame.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Houston Cemetery with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences may be expressed to Chuck's family at www.cromesfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved