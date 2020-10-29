SIDNEY — Charles David "Chuck" Mayberry, 81, of Sidney, passed away at 10:05 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on November 7, 1938 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late George Elmer and Coilah Gladys (Courter) Mayberry.

Chuck is survived by three siblings, Marie Grace Owens of Bristol, IN, Velura "Jayne" Mayberry of Sidney, and George (Marla) Mayberry of Anna; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Mayberry was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1961-63. He worked for many years for Sidney Aluminum. Chuck later worked for Swanders Elevator as a truck driver, and most recently he drove a truck for Francis-Shulze Co. in Russia, Ohio. Chuck was a lifelong bowler and loved going to horse races. He also loved watching Sidney High School football and almost never missed a homegame.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Houston Cemetery with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.