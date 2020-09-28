Charles Doseck

NEW KNOXVILLE — Charles D. Doseck, age 67, of rural New Knoxville, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 ,at 7:22 p.m. at the Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1953, in Bellefontaine, the son of the late Howard C. and Janice L. (Bosserman) Doseck.

Surviving is his wife Carol (Katterheinrich) Doseck, of New Knoxville; his children, Stacey (Mike) Rayles, of DeGraff, and Jeremy (Kelly) Doseck, of Piqua; his stepchildren, Sarah (Rich) Short, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jason (Angel) Katterheinrich, of New Knoxville, and Luke (Katheryn) Katterheinrich, of New Knoxville. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Jordan, Adam, Corey, Brendan, Zachary, Summer and Michael; his stepgrandchildren, Alysha, Melina, and Pierce; and his great-grandchildren, Ehma, Adriyan, and Elyza. Also surviving are Charlie's siblings, Jack, Peter, Jim, Paul, Scott, Lori, Lisa, Gary, Heather and Angie.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harley, and his siblings, Doreen, Henry, and Gay.

Charlie loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He had served in the United States Army. He was a retired machinist, working at Do Right, Crown, and JET over the years. He was also engaged in farming, and was known for being a strong willed, hard worker his whole life – someone who would always lend a helping hand. Charlie had an undeniable passion for living out his faith. As an active member of Only Believe Ministries, he took mission trips and assisted in many outreach ministries in the area. He loved people, and always wanted to spread the gospel. As an ordained reverend of the gospel, he touched the lives of countless people over the years through prayer, witnessing many miracles and healings, but most importantly helping others come to Jesus.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Only Believe Ministries in Botkins, with Pastors Randy Mann and Richard Bucanan officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery near Quincy, Ohio, with committal services beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Only Believe Ministries in Botkins, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

To honor Charlie's life mission, memorial contributions should be directed to Peter Doseck Ministries.

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services, and online condolences to the family can be left at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.