FLETCHER – Charles E. "Chuck" Rue, age 72, of Fletcher, Ohio, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.