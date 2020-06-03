NEW BREMEN — Charles L. "Doc" Garman, age 86, of New Bremen, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen where he had resided for the last few years. He was born on Dec. 4, 1933, in Mercer County, the son of the late August B. and Frances C. (Voskuhl) Garman. On Aug. 11, 1954, he married Erline H. Topp, and she died on Oct. 9, 2017. Surviving are his children, Sandy (John) Bergman, of Minster, Tim Garman, of New Bremen, Keith (Yvonne) Garman, of New Bremen, and Amy (Robin) Webster, of New Bern, North Carolina; his 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a sister Patti Stachler, of Philothea. Along with his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by a son, John Garman, a daughter, Janet Harrod, five sisters and five brothers. Charlie attended Minster High School. He had been an active member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Charlie had worked for the former Wissman Sheet Metal and New Idea, and later for the village of New Bremen where he retired as the electric supervisor in 1990 after 27 years of service. He had been a firefighter with the New Bremen German Township Fire Department for 25 years, spending 10 of those years as the assistant chief. He enjoyed working with his hands, and he spent many hours doing woodworking, helping to repair cars, and doing anything handy for others after his retirement. In his spare time Charlie enjoyed spending time with his Wendy's coffee club, going fishing, throwing horseshoes, and playing Euchre and poker. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen, with the Rev. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the Mass at church from 9 until 10 a.m., the Rosary will then be prayed at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Charlie can be made to the Church of the Holy Redeemer Renovation Project, or to the New Bremen German Township Fire Department. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.