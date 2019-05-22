SIDNEY — Son of Mary Jones, Charles "Dean" Jones, 58, of Sidney, passed away May 21, 2019, at 5:42 p.m.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1960, in Portsmouth, Virginia.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Jones; uncle, Don Gordon, of Piqua, and aunt, Mae Harmon, of Virginia; many cousins and friends.

He attended S & H Products for 10 years. Dean sang the "Star Spangled Banner" for the Special Olympics. He was a special son and friend. The family would like to thank Wilson Health, Lima Memorial, Heritage Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Minster and State of the Heart Hospice who was involved in his care. All showed love and compassion.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Glenn Gault and Diann Gault officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Deshler, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice in Coldwater, Ohio or Shelby County SCBDD Board of Developmental Disabilities in Dean's honor.

