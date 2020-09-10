Charles Knouff

SIDNEY — Charles L. Knouff, 96, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at 7:40 p.m. at Dorothy Love Nursing Home, Sidney, Ohio. He had resided in Houston, Ohio, until moving to Dorothy Love Nursing Home, Sidney, Ohio, in 2017.

He was born at home in Loramie Township, Shelby County, Ohio, on March 22, 1924, to the late Lester B. and Florence (Miller)Knouff. He married Doris June (Durnell) on Jan. 11, 1947, Campbell County, Kentucky. They shared 67 years of marriage prior to June's passing on Feb. 12, 2014.

Surviving is son, Charles Thomas Knouff and wife, Gail, Houston, Ohio; two daughters, Joyce "Joy" Zircher and husband Bernard, Fort Loramie, Ohio, and Susan "Sue" Slife, of Piqua, Ohio; grandchildren, Craig L. (Teresa) Knouff, Houston, Ohio, Andrea J. (John) Ziegler, Sidney, Ohio, Timothy D. ( Krista) Knouff, Springdale, Arkansas, Nicholas L. (Sara) Zircher, Fort Loramie, Ohio, Brian N. (Caitlin) Zircher, Summerville, South Carolina, Kevin P. (Marcella) Zircher, Sidney, Ohio, Jeffrey L. (Carole) Slife, Celina, Ohio, and Janelle S. (Sheldon)Barga, Versailles, Ohio; granddaughter-in-lawg Kelly Knouff, Anna, Ohio; grandson-in-lawg Steven P. Sherman, Yorkshire, Ohio; 29 Great-grandchildren; 10 Great-great grandchildren; Brother: Johnny Knouff, Celina, Ohio; sister-in-law, Norma Durnell, Sidney, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, D. June Knouff; grandsons, Christopher T. Knouff and Matthew J. Zircher; granddaughter, Michelle D. (Monnier) Sherman; son-in-law, John L. Slife; brother and sister-in-law, Arthur (Phyllis) Knouff; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (Herman) Schultz and Frances (Robert) Durnell; sister-in-law, Janet Knouff; and brother-in-law, Eugene Durnell.

Charles attended a country school in Miami County, Ohio, until the eighth grade. He enjoyed telling stories of farming by plowing the fields with horses, using kerosene lanterns for light and cutting wood to heat their home. In his youth he was a member of the "Ohio 4-H Club Work." He entered the army at age 18 and was a World War II veteran serving the Army from 1943 to 1947 with tours of England and France.

Charles worked at French Oil Milling Machinery Company Piqua, Ohio and in 1972 he and his wife began the Knouff Excavating business in Houston, Ohio. The couple worked together until 2001 and then Chuck continued the business until retiring at the age of 81. In 1990 Chuck and June purchased a country home with acreage to fulfill a dream of his to farm the land.

Charles has been a member of the Houston Congregational Christian Church, Houston, Ohio. His support of the church included Youth Fellowship leader, trustee, usher and Sunday School superintendent. Community involvement included charter member of the Houston Rescue Squad, Houston Fire Department, Houston Community Center and Houston Boy Scout troop 239 committee.

Charles and his wife enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Piqua Western Square dance, Miami County, Ohio. They enjoyed traveling with their family and friends and encouraged stops at any and all gambling facilities close by. He proudly drove his red 1965 Harley Davidson elctro glide and his wife June was the back-rider partner for many road trips. Until his eyesight gave out, he was an avid reader and had read the entire Bible several times through.

Woodworking was a skill he learned and made a water wheel for his pond and several "garden benches" for his family. Every time flowers were brought to him, he would reminisce about the amazing flower beds he and June had cared for over the years. He took pride in his sidewalk lined with old fashioned roses that filled the air with a scent he always remembered. In 2009, at the age of 85, he shared a chartered bus trip with his son, also a U.S. army war vet, to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials.

Chuck and his wife always enjoyed genealogy and put together a documented history of their lives. In the book each of their grandchildren wrote a letter of memories of their Grandparents that included visits to Florida, buckeye candy, playing croquet, grandpa's strength, church together, butchering, making apple cider, holiday meals, chewing gum in their birthday cards, and cherry tomatoes from the garden. He lived a full life that included family, caring and faith as seen in each of their dear grandchildren's memories.

Graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Houston Cemetery with Pastor Jane Madden officiating. Full military honors will be preformed by Army Reserve Honor Guard and Sidney Veterans Honor Guard.

The family asks that no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice, 1081 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.