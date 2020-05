MINSTER — Charles W. Mertz, age 91, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Heritage Center, Minster. He was born Jan. 13, 1929, in St. Patrick, Ohio, son of John F. Mertz and Katherine (Behr) Mertz. He married Alma (Schulze) Mertz on May 10, 1951. She preceded him in death July 26, 2011. Surviving are sons, Norbert (Debbie) Mertz, of Sidney, Gerald (Connie) Mertz, of Piqua, Kenneth (Barb) Mertz, of Celina, Ronald (Deb) Mertz, of Oklahoma, Victor (Karen) Mertz, of Sidney, Leon (Susan) Mertz, of Minster, and daughter, Rebecca (Dan) Roznowski, of Wapakoneta. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, brothers, Bernard (Rosie) Mertz, of Cridersville, Ohio, and Patrick (Kim) Mertz, of Seattle, Washington; and a sister, Adiline Mertz, of Dayton, Ohio . Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Alma, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, brothers, Robert and Thomas Mertz, and sisters, Theresa Filey and Margaret Quinter. Charles and Alma attended Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He worked for W R Joslin & Sons and also L & B Farms (Norris Davidson) where he drove tractors and milked a lot of cows in his day. Family and friends may visit on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 8 to 10:15 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Gardens in Covington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the American Cancer Society in Charles' memory. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com