SIDNEY — Charles R. Robbins, 61, of Sidney passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 4:49 p.m. at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1957, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Norma (Smith) Robbins. Charles is survived by his wife, the former Janet Jenkins.

He is survived by two stepchildren, Cindy (James) Lambert and Billy Hunter, both of Sidney; five stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and four siblings, Andrew Landrum, of Sidney, Darlene Taulbee, of Loraine, Eugene Robbins and Ronald Robbins, both of Sidney.

Charles was preceded in death by sister, Barb Cox, brother, Emmett Robbins and stepgrandson, Elijah.

Mr. Robbins was employed by Krogers for over 20 years as a grocery bagger. Charles enjoyed bowling, watching football and baseball. He especially loved watching the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 1345 Kuther Road, Sidney with Mike Wheeler officiating.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Robbins family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com