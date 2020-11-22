VERSAILLES—Charles Robert "Coop" Cooper Jr. 70 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at 1:43 AM at his residence. He was born July 31, 1950 in Opelika, Alabama the son of the late Charles R. Cooper Sr. & Arnice (Partridge) & Earl Smith. He was a 1969 graduate of Grenville High School.

Coop had worked as a Glazer for 35 years and was also a car salesman for many years. He loved traveling on his Harley; fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step father; his father in law and mother in law: Edward & Judith (Bornhorst) Harman.

He is survived by his wife: Kimberly Ann (Harman) Cooper of Versailles whom he married May 29, 1992; his sons & spouses: Benjamin & Shannon Cooper of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Timothy & Amanda Cooper of Charlotte, North Carolina, Joshua Cooper & Kayla Langenkamp of Beavercreek; his grandchildren: Brigham & Leighton Cooper, Carter & Avery Cooper, & Jaxson & Zoe Cooper; his sister & brother in law: Sheila & Tim Sharp of Fort Mill, South Carolina; brothers in law and sisters in law: Kirk & Marge Harman, Matthew & Kelli Heffner, Kevin Harman, & Rebecca Vagedes; numerous nieces & nephews.

A service will be held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. The services on Wednesday will be livestreamed on the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. Do to the COVID 19 pandemic mask and social distancing will be required during the visitation and services. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com