ANNA — Charles William Sayre, 81, of Anna, passed away at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Soin Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Saratoga, Indiana, the son of Frank and Mary (Harris) Sayre. On June 1, 1957, he married the former Patricia Walk, who survives.

Charles is survived by children, Charles Anthony Sayre, of Sidney, David Wayne (Angela) Sayre, of Sidney, Abbie (Doug) Bodenmiller, of Greenville, Nathan WIlliam (Maya) Sayre, of Piqua, Linda (Tim) Irwin, of Blanchester, and Bethany Pulfer, of Hamilton; son-in-law, Rick Fleckenstein; grandchildren, Allison Powers, Katelyn Fleckenstein, Mike Stephens, Catherine Meiring, Thersa Hardin, Kyle Sayre, Brittany Grumelot, Alexsander Meiring, Samantha Sayre, Cassandra Sayre, Jubilee Moore, Grace Irwin, Abbey Irwin, Madelyn Pulfer, Malachi Pulfer, Ethan Pulfer, and Cory Pulfer; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob, Annabelle, Jack, Thelma, Marjorie and Jean-Anne.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Fleckenstein; grandson, Joseph Fleckenstein; granddaughter, Cathleen Fleckenstein; grandson, McKinnley Pulfer; and seven siblings.

Mr. Sayre spent many years as a maintenance worker for Copeland. For nearly 51 years, he was an active member and congregant to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Sidney. He enjoyed bowling, riding his Goldwing motorcycle and working on classic cars. He was most proud of his 1963 Cadillac deVille and 1938 Plymouth Sedan. Charles loved his children. Most importantly he loved sharing Bible truths in the ministry.

Charles' family will hold a celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Sidney, 1345 Kuther Road. Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.jw.org.

