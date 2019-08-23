Charles Seaver

  • "Thinking of Chucks family at this difficult time. Knew him..."
    - Susan Myers Silbermann
  • "Mr. Seaver was a great teacher. He helped me most of all..."
    - Tracy Moody Cessna
  • "Chuck was a great guy and never knew a stranger. We met..."
    - Dave and Peggy Grewe
  • "Chuck was very kind and encouraging to me during his last..."
    - Lucy Janowiecki
  • "Mr. Seaver was a great coach, teacher, and mentor. He will..."
    - Darick Rose
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH
45865-1233
(419)-628-2341
MINSTER— Charles D. Seaver, of Minster, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Winchester, Virginia.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Warren T. and Helen (Smith) Seaver. He was 72 years old. He married Kim Winner on Dec. 20, 1980, in Minster, Ohio and she survives.

He is also survived by daughter, Carrie A. and Steve Papierniak; sons, Derrick C. Seaver and Micayla Hardisty, and Jarred T. Seaver; grandchildren, Charlie Seaver, Bri'Naria Faulkner, Lyla Paierniak and Ava Papierniak; sisters, Caren Diedrich, Lynn and Tom Voelkel, and Deb and Terry Henschel; in-laws, Bud and Annie Winner; sisters-in-law, Lisa and Dan Elson, and Julie and Heath Hegemann.

Chuck was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He loved teaching, but most of all coaching high school football and everything involved with it. He enjoyed having coffee with friends and he never met a stranger. He was a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Chuck loved spending time with his family, his extended football family, and his dogs. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may stop by at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. A memorial service will be held in closing at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home.

The family will also have a celebration of Chuck's life on Saturday, Aug. 31, with friends and family in Cleves, Ohio, at the pavilion on the site of the old Taylor High School from 1 to 3 p.m.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
