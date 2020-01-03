MAPLEWOOD — Charles E. Shroyer, 66 years, of Maplewood, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.

He was born in Shelby County, Ohio on Dec. 14, 1953, the son of the late Clark and Wanda (Fagan) Shroyer. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his son, Howard Dwayne Rhoads, and one sister.

Charles worked at Ferguson Construction for 44 years; he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved to being at his cabin and tinkering in the garage.

Charles is survived by his wife, Janet (Creech) Shroyer, whom were married on Dec. 14, 1981; two sons, Charles Emerson Shroyer, of Maplewood, and Colt Tyler Shroyer, of Maplewood; daughter, Misty (Kenneth) Kemmeter, of Maplewood; eight grandchildren, Megan Marvin, Madison Wagner, Halie Shroyer, Mackenzie Shroyer, Allison Shroyer, Hunter Shroyer, Alayna Kemmeter and Evan Kemmeter; six sisters, Ruby Argabright, of Piqua, Marilyn Argabright, of Houston, Linda Waltz, of Sidney, Debby Sherman, of Maplewood, Jeanne Scott, of Covington, and Shirley Spaldin,g of Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Thompson Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Greenbrier Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home.

