MINSTER — Charles "Cork" Steinemann, age 83, of Minster, died at 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Elmwood Assisted Living Center, New Bremen.

He was born on July 26, 1935, in Minster, to the late Andrew and Pauline (Westerheide) Steinemann. He married Charlene Kelch on May 3, 1958, at St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, and she survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children James and Jane Steinemann, of Minster, Janice and Kenneth Seger, of Fort Loramie, Jane and Randy Pleiman, of Fort Loramie; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; in-laws Anna Mae Bohman, of Minster, Paul and Shirley Kelch, of New Weston, Marilyn and Gilbert Heitkamp, of Tipp City, and Julius Hierholzer, of St. Henry.

He was preceded in death by sisters Dorothy and Edwin Riethman, Carolyn and Dennis Sudhoff, Mildred and Patrick Lincoln; parents-in-law Robert and Helen Kelch; in-laws Wavelene Kelch, Valbert and Betty (Henry) Kelch Hierholzer, and Don Bohman.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Egypt, and the Men's Sodality. He was a 1953 graduate of Minster High School, a lifelong farmer, and in the National Guard for six years. He was a lifetime member of the Minster Civic Association and past president, Minster American Legion, a member of the Egypt Community Club and past president, MSC Heritage Club, Minster Athletic Boosters.

He was a former member of Minster Jaycees, Eagles, Cataract Fire Company, and a blood donor. He was a former 4-H advisor and chairman of the Livestock Sale Committee at the Auglaize County Fair. His family farm was recognized for the Catholic Century Farm Award.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Church with full military honors by Minster Honor Guard to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 8 p.m., on Monday, March 25, 2019, and Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.