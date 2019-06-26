WEST MILTON — Charles "Jack" Trapp, 80, of West Milton, Ohio, was called home to be with his blessed Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

On Aug. 16, 1938, he was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, son to the late Flois and Atha (Waldrop) Trapp.

He married Frances (Martin) Trapp on June 7, 1958, and who survives, along with their two children, Dennis (Brenda Menchhofer) Trapp, of Sidney, and Jackie (James) Frye, of Union, Ohio; six grandchildren, Abby Hatley, Adam Langston, Kyle Langston, Hillary Carlson, Daniel Langston and Connor Frye; and 14 great-grandchildren, Christopher and Kaddy Hatley, Kami Grubb, Brayden, Braelynn, and Bryer Langston, Ethne and Edelle Langston, Remy and Isla Langston, Isabella, Allyse, Emory and Oakley Carlson. Jack is also survived by brother, Marshall (Pam) Trapp, of DeGraff, Ohio, and sister, Kay (Marvin) Rowe, of Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

One brother, Billie Ray Trapp preceded him in death.

Jack graduated from the Harrison-Adams (Graham) High School in Rosewood, Ohio in 1956. He worked at the Miller-Meteor Corporation for 20 years, and also the Sidney City Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1999. Jack received Christ as his personal Savior when he was 13 years old. He continued to serve the Lord for over 60 years and was very active in Abundant Life Church of God in Dayton. Jack enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at noon at Northtowne Church of God, with Pastor Tim Bartee and Pastor Darin Bolden officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Abundant Life Church of God in Jack's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Trapp family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.