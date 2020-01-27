SIDNEY — Charles "Chuck" A. Wilburn, age 55, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born April 3, 1964, in Sidney to parents Charles and Ruby (Strunk) Wilburn, both of Sidney, and they survive.

Left to cherish his memory include children, Aaron Michael (Jamie) Wilburn, of Sidney, and J. Lee (Abby) Wilburn, of Bradford; six grandchildren; brothers, Walter Keith, of Anna, and Lonnie (Lisa) Werling, of Sidney; sisters, Patricia (Stanley) Dickey, of Lebanon, Tennessee, Wilma (Marty) Miracle, of Sidney, and Glenda (Mike) Fagan, of Sidney.

Chuck worked for many years at Wagner Manufactory and NK Parts. He was a great mechanic who loved being outdoors and around campfires, was an avid Dallas Cowboys Football fan, and enjoyed watching Forgein Fire and loved his dog Rock. He was a graduate of Houston High School and attended Solid Rock Pentecostal Church. He left behind eight special nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Chuck cherished his family and will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, 2745 State Route 29 N., Sidney, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pastor Rodney Reynolds will officiate services at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to Solid Rock Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.