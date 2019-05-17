It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Rickie "Rick" Wolfe, age 65 of Sidney, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 16, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family, after a courageous 12-year battle with cancer.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Charles "Dick" and Eva (Williams) Wolfe.

Rick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Victoria (Phlipot), along with Rick and Vickie's four children, Amy (Jeff) Baldauf, of Sidney, Rick (Megan) Wolfe, of Yelm, Washington, Brian Wolfe, of Winchester, Kentucky, and Matthew (Lisa) Wolfe, of Columbus, Ohio.

Rick was the adored papaw of 12 grandchildren, Michael, Haley, Chase, Noah, Samuel, Allison, Adam, Madison, Jonah, Rosalyn, Pressley and Maxwell. He is also survived by siblings, Terry (Donna), of Indiana, Jerry (Annette), of New Knoxville, Larry (Melinda), of Georgia, Tim (Angie), of Anna, and Shirley (Darrell), of Piqua.

Mr. Wolfe worked 17 years at Kirk Nationalease, and later went on to work almost 30 years at Air Handling Equipment prior to his retirement. His family was everything to him. He also enjoyed family vacations to the beach, boating, bird watching, cruises and diligently working in his pole barn, designing gifts for his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., Sidney, with Pastor John Butts officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice and Sidney Baptist Church and condolences may be expressed to the Wolfe family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.