PORT JEFFERSON – Charlie Fitchpatrick, age 79, of Port Jefferson, went home to be with the Lord, May 9, 2019, at 1:48 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his children and loved ones.

In his 79 years he lived a life dedicated to his family and the people he loved and cared for. He will also be greatly missed for his soft and gentle nature. He was always ready to give of himself with honesty and integrity. His loving and caring nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1939, in Nolan, West Virginia, the son of the late Willie and Blanch (VanHoosen) Fitch. He was first married to Alene Gibson, who preceded him in death. They had three children who survive, Joyce (Lance) Mitchell of Sidney, Charla (Albert) Rose of LaFollette, Tennessee, and William Dale Fitchpatrick of Sidney, along with grandchildren, Daniel and Felicia Rose, Zachary and Levi Fitchpatrick, and great-grandchildren, Rozland and Madison Rose, Isaiah Bolton, Myleigh, Tyler, Lavay and Wyatt Fitchpatrick. He then married Shirley Gray, who preceded him in death in September of 1998. Together they had two children who survive, Wayne Fitchpatrick of Sidney, and Gary (Alison) Fitchpatrick of Bay Village, Ohio, along with grandchildren, Cole Fitchpatrick, and Gracie, Kate and Charlie Fitchpatrick. He was also survived by one sister, Frances (Ben) Siegel of Sidney. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Henry, William, Abe, and Marie.

Mr. Fitchpatrick attended school in Nolan, West Virginia, and worked for Stolle Corp. for 50 years as a very dedicated, reliable, and faithful employee. He was a member of World Missions for Christ Church in Sidney.

A celebration of Charlie's life will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at World Missions for Christ Church, 231 Doering St., Sidney, with Pastor Kristina Bowyer officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.