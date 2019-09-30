PIQUA — Charlotte I. Millhoff, 78, of Piqua, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Stillwater Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Covington.

She was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Miami County to the late Edward and Mabel (Pence) Russell. She married Richard A. Millhoff March 16, 1963, at the Lockington United Methodist Church, he preceded her in death March 8, 2011.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy (Jeff) Covault, of Troy; three grandchildren, Sara (Jake) Gambill, Heather Covault and A.J. Covault; five great-grandchildren, Braedon Gambill, Jaida Covault, Adriana Covault, Kambree Covault and Oaklee Covault; and three sisters, Rosemary Lemmon and Betty (Frank) Barhorst, all of Piqua, and Caroline Huffman, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Millhoff was a 1958 graduate of Sidney High School and retired at the end of 2010 from the Crayex Corp. She enjoyed Jeff Gordon, NASCAR, watching the Golden Girls and walking. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.