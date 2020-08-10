1/1
Charlotte Stearley
SIDNEY — Charlotte Virginia Bowles Stearley, 98, of Sidney and formerly of Lima, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Ohio Living Dorothy Love healthcare center in Sidney following a brief illness.

Charlotte was born Sept. 11, 1921, in Posey Township, Clay County, Indiana to the late George and Ivah Trout Bowles. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State University in 1944 and taught third grade in Staunton, Indiana, for several years.

On June 30, 1946, she married George Harlan Stearley, celebrating 69 years together before his passing in 2015.

Mrs. Stearley was a longtime, faithful member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church and was active in its Women's Circles. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for over 60 years.

Charlotte was devoted to her family and proudly displayed pictures of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, gardening, ballroom and square dancing, and trips back home to visit relatives and old friends.

Survivors include two sons, John (Kristina) Stearley, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Dennis (Pattie) Stearley, of Sidney; a daughter, Janet (James) Rosenberg, of Medford, New Jersey; as well as six grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Stearley, of Richmond, Indiana, Seth (Erin) Stearley, of Lexington, Kentucky, Jason (Sandi) Szczepanski, of Marlton, New Jersey, Sean Stearley, of North Hollywood, California, Jennifer (Tim) Stringfellow, of Voorhees, New Jersey, and Mitch Stearley, of Lima; along with nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Abby, Carli, Brayden, Samuel, Tate, Ben, Charlotte and Payton.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jon Bowles and George Bowles Jr.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside ceremony will be at St. John's Cemetery in Centerpoint, Indiana,, with the Rev. Lee Reberger officiating.

Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to the American Heart Association or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful nurses and aides — from both Ohio Living Dorothy Love and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County – who helped care for Charlotte over the last several years.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
