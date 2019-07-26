HILLSBORO — Charlotte E. Stone, age 52, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1966, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel L. and Charlotte (Souder) Prye.

She was a member of the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church, and was a loving wife, mother and daughter.

She is survived by her husband Earl Stone, whom she married on April 15, 1985, in Hillsboro. She is also survived by three children, Earl Jr., Samuel and Kimberly Stone, all of Hillsboro; her mother, Charlotte Shulock, of Huber Heights; a "special" daughter, Heather (Curtis Sr.) Greene, of Hillsboro, and their children, Curtis Jr., Quinton, Emerald and Braxton; six siblings, Albert (Teresa) Prye, of Troy, Georgette (Mark) Coalt, of Englewood, Samuel Prye, of Middletown, Kenton Moore, of Tipp City, Mindy Prye, and Jesse Prye, of Hillsboro; three sisters-in-law, Linda (Dick) Kemp, Julie (Chad) Watson and Nancy (Chuck) Hughes, all of Hillsboro; five brothers-in-law, Walt (Peggy) Stone, of Hillsboro, Tom (Kathy) Stone, of New Vienna, Bill (Tracey) Stone, of Hillsboro, Clarence (Rene) Stone, of Sabina, and Carl (Mindy Shaw) Stone, of Hillsboro, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel L. Prye; and a brother, Billy Prye.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Wiley Perkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

